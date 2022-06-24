Hicks went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

The Yankees were behind for much of the contest, but two walks in the ninth inning allowed Hicks to pop a game-tying three-run blast off Astros closer Ryan Pressly. This was Hicks' second homer in June and his third this season. While the outfielder continues to struggle with consistency at the plate, he's maintained a fairly regular role in the Yankees' outfield. He's slashing .233/.347/.306 with 18 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven stolen bases, two doubles and a triple through 60 contests overall.