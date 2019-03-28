The Yankees officially placed Hicks (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Hicks has been battling a lower-back strain for the better part of a month and has yet to receive clearance to resume baseball activities. Given where he's currently at in his recovery, Hicks isn't a candidate to return in the minimum 10 days and probably won't have a clear timeline for an activation until he's able to play in simulated or minor-league rehab games without discomfort. His absence to begin the season will open up everyday spots in the lineup for both Luke Voit and Greg Bird.

