Volpe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in a loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

Volpe brought New York to within a run with his solo shot to right field in the eighth inning. It was the rookie shortstop's second homer in his past three contests following a 23-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Volpe was batting below the Mendoza Line at .193 as recently as June 24, but he's bumped his season average up to a more digestible .223 on the strength of a 10-game stretch during which he's slashing .432/.447/.703.