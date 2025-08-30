Volpe went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Volpe delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning before following with a two-run blast in the seventh. The homer was the 24-year-old's first since Aug. 12, ending a drought in which he went 4-for-43 with 15 strikeouts over 12 games. On the season, he's slashing .209/.273/.404 with 19 home runs, 69 RBI, 59 runs scored and 16 steals across 526 plate appearances.