The Yankees are recalling Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Volpe was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 3 since Jose Caballero was performing well as New York's primary shortstop. Caballero is now headed to the injured list with a finger injury, opening the door for Volpe to potentially take over the starting job after beginning the season on the IL while completing his rehab from October shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old totaled 19 homers and 18 steals in 153 regular-season games while playing through the shoulder issue last year, though his .212/.272/.391 slash line left a lot to be desired. Despite Volpe's promotion, Max Scheumann is getting the nod at shortstop Tuesday in Baltimore.