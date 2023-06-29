Volpe went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Volpe has found some success at the plate recently, going 6-for-11 over his last three games. His steal Wednesday was his 16th of the season, but just his third in four attempts in June. The shortstop is up to a .208/.285/.374 slash line with 10 home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples through 80 contests. He continues to hold down a consistent spot in the bottom third of the order.