Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Thursday that Volpe has been playing through a partial labrum tear in his left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Volpe underwent an MRI in May after hurting his left shoulder on a dive. The imaging revealed a tear, though the Yankees believed it was an old injury that the shortstop could play through. Volpe has done just that, avoiding a stint on the injured list, but his play has suffered, as he's struggled defensively and slashed .182/.230/.368 since June 1. The 24-year-old has aggravated the injury a few times this season, including this past weekend, resulting in him receiving a cortisone injection Wednesday. Volpe is out of the lineup for a second straight day Thursday, but the organization doesn't think he'll require a trip to the IL. Jose Caballero is handling shortstop again for the Yanks on Thursday and could share the job with Volpe down the stretch, if not take the gig outright. Volpe will likely undergo another MRI on his shoulder after the season to check on how it has healed. To this point, it does not seem that surgery has been discussed.