Yankees' Anthony Volpe: To face live pitching soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe (shoulder) is expected to face living pitching later in the week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
This will be a clear step in the right direction for Volpe, who was moved to the 10-day injured list Wednesday as he continues to recover from October labrum surgery. A previous report noted that Volpe could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment as early as the second week of April, though the club will likely see how he fares against live arms before sending him on rehab stint.
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