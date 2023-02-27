Volpe is hitting fifth and playing second base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Volpe has played shortstop for the overwhelming majority of his professional career, but the Yankees want to see their top prospect at multiple positions this spring, and he'll get the start at second on Monday. The 21-year-old is very likely ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the 2023 season, but if Volpe is able to show the versatility to contribute at multiple positions, it could be a major boon to his chances of making an early contribution to the Yankees this spring.