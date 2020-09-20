Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that Chapman could have a second hearing on the appeal of his suspension, potentially delaying it until next season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman was suspended three games in early September for throwing a fastball over Mike Brosseau's head near the end of a win over Tampa Bay. The veteran subsequently appealed the suspension, and it looks as though the matter will take longer than anticipated to be resolved. If Chapman's potential suspension does carry over to next season, that is good news for fantasy managers who have rostered Chapman and could otherwise be faced with losing the closer for nearly half of the final week of the campaign.