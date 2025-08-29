Slater (hamstring) has resumed some baseball activities and on-field drills, per MLB.com.

Slater injured his hamstring while running to first base on a groundout Aug. 4 and was tabbed with a 4-to-6 week timeline to return. He's approaching the early end of that timeframe, but it doesn't appear that he'll be ready to be activated right at the four-week mark. It remains feasible, however, for Slater to be activated before the midway point of September.