Rice went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Rays.

The Yankees tied a franchise record with nine home runs Tuesday, and Rice's contribution was a 406-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. The slugger extended his on-base streak to eight games, a span in which he's batting .333 (10-for-30) with three homers, nine RBI, five runs and a 7:10 BB:K. Rice has become an everyday presence in New York's lineup and has taken over the No. 1 catcher role from Austin Wells, starting behind the plate in five of the team's past seven contests.