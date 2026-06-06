Yankees' Ben Rice: Goes deep against Boston

Rice went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Rice got the Yankees on the board early with a solo home run off Sonny Gray in the first inning. It was Rice's 18th homer of the season, which is tied for Byron Buxton for third-most in the American League. The Yankees will need all of Rice's power as the team navigates the absence of Aaron Judge, who was placed on the 10-day IL prior to Friday's game due to a stress fracture in his right rib that will sideline him for at least 4-for-6 weeks. Rice has done all he can at the plate, especially over his last nine games when he has gone 16-for-36 (.444) with 11 RBI and nine extra-base hits.