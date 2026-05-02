Rice went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Rice broke the game open, giving the Yankees a 5-1 lead with a three-run blast in the second inning. He's posted four multi-hit efforts over his past eight games, with five going for extra bases in that span. It continued what has been an excellent start for the 27-year-old, who owns a .330/.441/.778 slash line with 11 homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and a steal across 127 plate appearances.