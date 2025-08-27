Rice went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

The Yankees launched six homers in total on the afternoon, with Rice's coming off Shinnosuke Ogasawara as part of a nine-run third inning -- only his sixth long ball of the season off a left-hander, compared to 16 off righties. Rice has bashed his way into a strong-side platoon role for New York as he splits his time between first base and catcher, and over his last 10 games he's batting .353 (12-for-34) with a double, a triple, five homers, eight runs and 11 RBI.