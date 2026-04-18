Rice went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Rice gave the Yankees an early lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning before adding a single and scoring a run in the eighth. It marked his second straight game with a homer and his sixth overall this season. While he's sitting against most lefties to open the campaign, the 27-year-old is slashing an impressive .339/.459/.746 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and one steal across 74 plate appearances.