Rice is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Twins on Monday.

Even with the Twins sending right-hander Simeon Woods-Richardson to the mound, the lefty-hitting Rice will be on the bench for the beginning of Monday's game while veteran Paul Goldschmidt starts at first base and bats sixth. Rice has collected at least one hit in each of last four games, going 6-for-14 (.429 average) with four doubles and two RBI over that span.