Rice is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After starting against a pair of right-handed pitchers to close out the Yankees' weekend series with the Marlins, the left-handed-hitting Rice will begin Monday's contest on the bench while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Rangers. With Rice out of the lineup, Paul Goldschmidt will start at first base, Giancarlo Stanton will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and Austin Wells will start at catcher.