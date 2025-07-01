Rice is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The lefty-hitting Rice had started in each of the Yankees' last seven matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll move to the bench Tuesday as Toronto sends righty Kevin Gausman to the hill. With a 143 wRC+ over 211 plate appearances versus righties this season, Rice has been far more productive in those matchups than the right-handed-hitting Paul Goldschmidt (73 wRC+ in 231 plate appearances), but Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't yet ready to commit to a strict platoon between the two players at first base. Goldschmidt will get the nod at first base Tuesday, and he and Rice could both be occasionally included together in the lineup against righties if Rice is used at catcher or designated hitter.