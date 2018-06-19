Yankees' Brandon Drury: Set for first base action
Drury will begin playing first base twice a week for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.
The Yankees have acknowledged that Drury deserves to be in the majors, but there's currently no room for the infielder with Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres both mashing for the big club. He'll get some reps at first base moving forward in an attempt to provide him with another path to the majors. If Drury takes well to first base, he could potentially replace Neil Walker -- who is hitting just .204/.280/.286 this season -- on the big-league roster in a utility role.
