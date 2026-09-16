Lagrange (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lagrange has been sidelined for more than two months as he works his way back from a right shoulder sprain. The hard-throwing righty was moved to the bullpen at SWB in early June and posted a 5.02 ERA and 20:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings in a relief role. Lagrange is not expected to be a candidate to pitch for the Yankees this season, but perhaps he could change minds if he looks good in the coming days at the team's top minor-league affiliate.