Lagrange threw a live batting practice session Wednesday and is a possibility to pitch for the Yankees at some point during the postseason, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Lagrange returned for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week with a scoreless frame after missing almost three months with a right shoulder sprain. The righty averaged 100.3 mph and topped out at 102.1 mph during last week's outing at SWB. Lagrange will continue to throw to stay available as a potential bullpen option for the Yankees in the postseason.