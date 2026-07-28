Yankees' Carlos Lagrange: Resumes throwing program

Lagrange (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Lagrange was shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed earlier this month with a capsular sprain in his right shoulder, but he was cleared to play catch Tuesday. The hard-throwing righty will continue with a slow build-up process before eventually returning to games. Lagrange had been viewed as a likely contributor in the bullpen for the Yankees in the second half before getting hurt. It could still happen, but it's unlikely to occur before September, if at all.