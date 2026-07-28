Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Carlos Lagrange: Resumes throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lagrange (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Lagrange was shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed earlier this month with a capsular sprain in his right shoulder, but he was cleared to play catch Tuesday. The hard-throwing righty will continue with a slow build-up process before eventually returning to games. Lagrange had been viewed as a likely contributor in the bullpen for the Yankees in the second half before getting hurt. It could still happen, but it's unlikely to occur before September, if at all.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!