Lagrange (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the 7-day injured list for Tuesday's game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Lagrange has been on the shelf since suffering a right shoulder sprain in early July. He began a throwing program July 28, and after pitching against live hitters Sept. 4, he's ready to take the bump Tuesday at Triple-A. The team has already communicated that the right-hander is unlikely to pitch in the big leagues this season, but it's still a positive development that he's ready to get back on the mound before the 2026 season comes to an end.