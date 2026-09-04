Lagrange (shoulder) is traveling back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is slated to throw a live batting practice session, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

It will be Lagrange's first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with a right shoulder capsular sprain in early July. If live BP goes well, Lagrange will be activated from the 7-day injured list. The 23-year-old is a long shot to be called up to the majors this season, but if he's able to enter the offseason seemingly healthy it would be a positive development for him and the Yankees.