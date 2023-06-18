Schmidt did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against Boston. He struck out three.

Schmidt was solid through his first four innings, working around traffic to hold Boston off the board. However, he'd surrender two runs in the fifth before the Yankees turned to the bullpen. Still, the 27-year-old Schmidt has looked better after a rough start to the year. He's pitched to a 2.56 ERA with 25:8 K:BB across his last six outings (31.2 innings). Overall, Schmidt's 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 73:22 K:BB through 15 starts (71.2 innings) this season.