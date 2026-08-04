Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Cramps interrupt live BP

Manager Aaron Boone said that Schmidt (elbow) threw two innings of live batting practice instead of three due to some forearm cramping, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander will be evaluated further Tuesday night, but Boone indicated that the club is hopeful it's not a serious concern. Schmidt is working his way back from the internal brace procedure he underwent in July of 2025 and is trending toward a return in September, though any further arm issues could quickly sideline him for the rest of the year.