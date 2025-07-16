Schmidt shared on a personal social media account that the Tommy John surgery he underwent July 11 was successful, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt stated in his post that he plans to "focus on healing" as he works to return to competition. The righty hurler was in the midst of a standout campaign before getting hurt, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 73:30 K:BB over 78.2 innings spanning 14 games. Though Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was unsure if Schmidt got the internal brace version of the surgery, per Phillips, the current expectation is that Schmidt probably won't be ready to pitch in a big-league contest again until the 2027 campaign.