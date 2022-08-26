Schmidt will enter the Yankees' rotation and start Sunday against the Athletics, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Nestor Cortes was placed on the injured list Thursday due to a groin injury, opening a spot in the rotation. With Luis Severino (lat) also still out, the Yankees will need to shift to depth to fill their rotation in the short term. Schmidt was recalled to the majors Monday and threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets. Prior to his promotion, Schmidt had worked as many as six innings in the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation, so he may not be on a strict pitch count.