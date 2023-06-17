Schmidt's scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox has been rained out, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday. Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Schmidt will start the afternoon game, with Luis Severino on the mound for the nightcap.
