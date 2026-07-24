Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Tossing another live BP

Schmidt (elbow) is scheduled to pitch a live bullpen session Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt continues to progress in his recovery from an internal brace procedure that he underwent on his right elbow in July of 2025. The Yankees should have a better sense of Schmidt's recovery timeline once he's cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, but Schmidt is on track to be back with the big club in mid-August, though it's unclear whether he'll be used as a reliever or starter upon his return.