Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Trending toward September return

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Schmidt (elbow) is eyeing a return from the 60-day injured list in September, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Schmidt, who is working his way back from the internal brace surgery he underwent July 11, 2025, resumed facing hitters shortly after the All-Star break and has built up to throwing 45 pitches in live sessions. Per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Schmidt will throw his next live BP on Tuesday, and he could head out on an extended rehab assignment soon thereafter. The Yankees will likely have Schmidt get stretched out as a starter while he's out on the farm, but he may represent more of an insurance policy for the rotation. The Yankees will have six high-quality starters once Carlos Rodon (elbow) returns from the injured list later this month, so barring an injury to another member of the rotation, Schmidt could be ticketed for a multi-inning relief role once he's activated.