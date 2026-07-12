Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Uncertain role upon return

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said this week that Schmidt (elbow) could be used as a starter or as a reliever when he returns from the injured list, MLB.com reports.

Schmidt hasn't yet pitched this season as he continues to work his way back from the internal brace procedure he underwent last July. The right-hander was a reliever early in his career, but he started in 62 of his 63 regular-season appearances over the past three campaigns. With that said, the Yankees seem open to deploying Schmidt out of the bullpen upon his return, which could help him settle back in coming off a lengthy absence. The 30-year-old has been logging bullpen sessions and is expected to begin facing hitters before the end of July, which would put him on track to potentially be activated sometime in August.