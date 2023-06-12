Schmidt allowed one run on four hits over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Boston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Schmidt didn't face much trouble aside from Justin Turner's solo shot in the second inning but failed to get a win after Boston's late comeback. After posting an ugly 6.30 ERA through nine outings, Schmidt has registered a 2.33 ERA over his last five starts. He's lowered his season mark to 4.70 next to a 70:19 K:BB, though he's 2-6 and hasn't earned a win since May 19. Schmidt is lined up for a rematch with the Red Sox in Boston.