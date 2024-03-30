The Yankees optioned Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Yankees calling up Tanner Tully. Beeter made New York's Opening Day roster as part of the bullpen, and he threw a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's win over the Astros. Beeter will get some reps in Triple-A and work towards returning to the majors.