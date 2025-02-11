Beeter has been dealing with a right shoulder injury but has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Beeter missed time with a shoulder injury last season in the minors, too, but the Yankees are hopeful the righty is close to putting the issue in the rearview mirror. That said, it might be a bit before Beeter is cleared to appear in Grapefruit League games. The 26-year-old has primarily been a starter in the minors but is under consideration for an Opening Day bullpen role.
