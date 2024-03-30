Beeter allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning during Friday's game against Houston.

Beeter's MLB debut came in the bottom of the ninth frame with New York up 7-1. His first pitch was grounded by Jose Altuve to right field for a single, but Beeter then induced a one-pitch double play groundout off the bat of Yordan Alvarez before getting Kyle Tucker to fly out on one pitch. Altogether, Beeter needed just three pitches to get through the frame. The right-hander didn't win a starting job out of camp despite a strong spring training, but he made the Opening Day roster as a long reliever and could be first in line to move into a starting role should an injury hit the Yankees' rotation.