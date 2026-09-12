Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run during the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Mets on Friday.

Bellinger gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the second inning after taking Nolan McLean deep to right-center field for a three-run homer. It was Bellinger's second deep ball in three games and 14th of the year. The veteran outfielder is heating up at the plate at the right time for the Yankees and has gone 20-for-53 (.377) with two home runs, eight RBI and 12 runs scored over his last 13 games, recording at least one hit in 12 of those contests.