Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Runs bases for second straight day

Bellinger (hamstring) was spotted running the bases during pregame warmups Wednesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Per MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said that Bellinger ran the bases at about "90 percent of his top speed" Tuesday, and the outfielder appeared to be moving at less than full speed once again Wednesday. Running on consecutive days is a step in the right direction nonetheless for Bellinger, who had already resumed taking on-field batting practice and shagging fly balls in the outfield since landing on the shelf July 26. As soon as he completes a full running and defensive progression, Bellinger will likely head out on a rehab assignment before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list in late August or early September.