Bellinger went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Rays.

Tuesday marked Bellinger's 17th career multi-homer game and his second of the year. The veteran outfielder also registered his first four-hit attack of the campaign, and he remains a steady producer in the heart of the Yankees' lineup. Over his last 39 contests (158 at-bats), Bellinger is batting .278 with 19 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases.