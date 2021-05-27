Kluber (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Kluber will be shut down from throwing for four weeks after he was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder, so his placement on the injured list doesn't come as a surprise. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled by the Yankees as part of a corresponding move. Since Kluber will need to build his arm back up after being shut down, he'll likely miss most of July while he recovers.
