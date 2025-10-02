Bednar pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to pick up the save during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

After giving up two hits and a run over two-thirds of an inning in Game 1, Bednar was summoned to handle the ninth for the second time in as many days. He was much more effective this time around, striking out Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran before getting Ceddanne Rafaela to fly out to right field to end the game. Bednar posted a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in the regular season after joining the Yankees at the trade deadline and figures to be manager Aaron Boone's go-to option in save situations for the remainder of New York's postseason run.