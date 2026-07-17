Yankees' Dax Kilby: Back in action

Kilby (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League on Friday and went 0-for-1 with a walk and one run scored, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

It was Kilby's first game action since May 28. The 19-year-old shortstop has been limited to just two contests this season and has yet to see any action with Single-A Tampa. Kilby slashed .353/.457/.441 with two doubles, two triples, nine RBI, 19 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and a 13:11 BB:K across 81 plate appearances in his first season of professional ball last year.