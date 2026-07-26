Yankees' Dax Kilby: Cleared to return at Single-A

Kilby (hamstring) has gone 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks, two runs and five RBI in three games for Single-A Tampa since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Kilby had been on the shelf since April 3 due to a hamstring strain. The No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Kilby quickly established himself as one of the Yankees' top lower-level prospects last season after producing an .898 OPS with more walks (13 ) than strikeouts (11) to go with 16 steals in 18 games at Tampa.