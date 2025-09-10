Kilby hit .353/.457/.441 with zero home runs, 16 steals, a 16 percent walk rate and a 13.6 percent strikeout rate in 18 games for Single-A Tampa.

The Yankees gave Kilby an over-slot $2.8 million bonus after selecting him with the No. 39 overall pick this year out of a high school in Georgia. The lefty-hitting shortstop has quickly upped his dynasty league value, as his exit velocity data portends at least above-average power down the road. He has a 108.9 mph batted ball and a 105.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity, which are both excellent marks for an 18-year-old making his pro debut. Eighty of his 81 plate appearances came against pitchers who were older than him, and the average player in the Florida State League is 2.9 years older than Kilby. He has a very high fantasy ceiling, and the hype should only build during the offseason.