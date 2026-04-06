Single-A Tampa placed Kilby on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring strain, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Kilby suffered the injury during spring training but Callis notes that Kilby should return soon. Assuming he puts the injury behind him, Kilby could make waves in the lower levels of the minors this year after he hit .353 with 16 steals in 18 games at Single-A last year after getting drafted out of high school with the No. 39 overall pick.