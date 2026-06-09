Yankees' Dax Kilby: Hamstring acting up

Kilby went 0-for-2 with one strikeout in a rehab game int he Florida Complex League on May 28 but has not appeared in a rehab game since as he deals with a nagging hamstring injury, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

Kilby seeming aggravated the hamstring in his one and only rehab game, as he's been missing in action for two weeks since then. Kilby showed an exciting set of tools in his brief pro debut last year, hitting .353 with 16 steals and a 108.9-mph max EV in 18 games at Single-A. He turns 20 in November.