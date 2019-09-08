Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Callup not imminent
Garcia is heading to the Yankees' complex in Tampa and won't be called up to the majors for now, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Garcia has been seen as a candidate for a September callup to the big club as a result of his rapid ascension through the minors this season. However, the 20-year-old struggled mightily in his final appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, issuing four walks and allowing five runs in one inning. In addition, the Yankees are expected to get Luis Severino (lat), Jordan Montgomery (shoulder) and Dellin Betances (lat) back to bolster the pitching staff before the end of the season, making Garcia's promotion less urgent.
More News
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Wild in Triple-A playoff outing•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Staying down for Triple-A playoffs•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Impresses in relief outing•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Whiffs five in relief outing•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Tosses five hitless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...