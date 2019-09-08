Garcia is heading to the Yankees' complex in Tampa and won't be called up to the majors for now, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has been seen as a candidate for a September callup to the big club as a result of his rapid ascension through the minors this season. However, the 20-year-old struggled mightily in his final appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, issuing four walks and allowing five runs in one inning. In addition, the Yankees are expected to get Luis Severino (lat), Jordan Montgomery (shoulder) and Dellin Betances (lat) back to bolster the pitching staff before the end of the season, making Garcia's promotion less urgent.