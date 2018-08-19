Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Exits after collision
Gregorius was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the third inning after being involved in a collision earlier in the contest, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Gregorius reached base on an infield single during his first-inning at-bat, but ran into the Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales while doing so and appeared to hurt his left leg. Though he was able to stay in the game for the next inning, Gregorius wasn't moving around in the field are particularly well and was subsequently pulled from the contest in favor of Ronald Torreyes. The Yankees may have just been acting cautiously by pulling out Gregorius, but the team should provide an update on the extent of his injury later in the day.
