Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches 16th home run

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Gregorius is on an absolute roll right now, blasting four home runs in his last three games and hitting 15-for-29 (.517) over his last eight. The 27-year-old sits just four homers away from matching last year's career-high of 20, and each part of his .307/.336/.513 slash line are all currently personal-bests.